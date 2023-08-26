Citigroup Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $280.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESS. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essex Property Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.90.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $237.24 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $284.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

