Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Citizens & Northern Price Performance
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.75 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 19.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.
Citizens & Northern Company Profile
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
