Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,343. The company has a market capitalization of $293.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.75 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 19.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

