Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLVT. Bank of America cut Clarivate from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Clarivate has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $12.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

