CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CLPS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.04. 3,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,977. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

Institutional Trading of CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

