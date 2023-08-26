CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNEP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $28.31.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

