Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Down 40.4% in August

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the July 31st total of 87,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Coeptis Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

COEP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 126,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

