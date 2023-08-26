Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.22 on Friday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coffee in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on JVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Coffee in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.