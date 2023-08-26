Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy Sells 550 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $37,867.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sheryl Lynn Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $69,454.00.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

CCOI opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,700,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,355,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 654,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.