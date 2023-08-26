COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

CMPS opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.53. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1,220.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

