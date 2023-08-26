Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.23

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $10.29. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 84,038 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $165.07 million, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

