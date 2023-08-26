ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.24

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $0.72. ContraFect shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 52,925 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ContraFect alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ContraFect

ContraFect Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect Co. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.