Contrasting Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) & Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sana Biotechnology and Coherus BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 3 1 0 2.25 Coherus BioSciences 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 211.17%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Sana Biotechnology.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

68.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -73.07% -42.55% Coherus BioSciences -145.18% N/A -54.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Coherus BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$269.48 million ($1.89) -2.88 Coherus BioSciences $211.04 million 2.10 -$291.75 million ($3.32) -1.42

Sana Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherus BioSciences. Sana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Sana Biotechnology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG299 and SG242 that targets CD19+ cancer cells in patients with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG233, a CD22 CAR for the treatment of NHL, CLL, and ALL. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255, a B cell maturation antigen directed allogeneic CAR T for multiple myeloma; SC45, the PSC-derived pancreatic islet cells for type I diabetes mellitus; and SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, Huntington's disease, and other astrocytic diseases. The company was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States. It also offers YUSIMRY, a biosimilar to Humira for the treatment of patients with inflammatory diseases characterized by increased production of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) in the body, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.