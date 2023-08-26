Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.67

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.67 and traded as high as $45.39. Copart shares last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 4,092,466 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,547,664 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,547,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $92,371,800. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Copart by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

