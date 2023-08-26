Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 8,615 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,977,000 after buying an additional 7,871,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $58,210,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.01%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

