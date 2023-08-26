Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,415,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 31.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetScout Systems

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.