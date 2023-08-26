Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 9.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Sidoti cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

Further Reading

