Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 127.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Amerant Bancorp worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of AMTB opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.41 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.