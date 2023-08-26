Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $910,000 Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

