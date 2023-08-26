Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $78.56 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

