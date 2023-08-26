Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $975,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

