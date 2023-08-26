Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Douglas Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 260,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $694.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 79.73%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

