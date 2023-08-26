Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,636 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,959,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in OSI Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

OSI Systems stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $139.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $336.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 27,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total value of $3,256,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,483,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $128,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,905 shares of company stock worth $11,292,939. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

