Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $993,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 1,762.9% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Leidos by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 85.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 274,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Leidos Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $95.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.35. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.