Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $369,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 459.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,048 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

