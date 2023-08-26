Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cosmos Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,409. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Cosmos Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.95.

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. Cosmos Group had a negative return on equity of 565.60% and a negative net margin of 238.83%.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc is headquartered in Singapore.

