Cosmos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $76.04 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $76.04 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $7.19 or 0.00027609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00038561 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

