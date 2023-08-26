CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $17,871,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,876. The stock has a market cap of $756.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $128.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.94.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

