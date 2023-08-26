Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) CFO Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) CFO William Lindsey Iv Logan purchased 12,500 shares of Creative Realities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CREX opened at $1.87 on Friday. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Creative Realities from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Creative Realities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

