Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 151.6% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of SLVO stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.633 per share. This represents a $19.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.91%. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 582,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter.

