Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 151.6% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
Shares of SLVO stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $90.87.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.633 per share. This represents a $19.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.91%. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.
Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
