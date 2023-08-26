Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,092,620.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $55,722.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 585,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,895.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,062,421 shares in the company, valued at $58,092,620.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,816,331 shares of company stock worth $47,051,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

