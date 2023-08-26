Crescent Park Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,414 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 3.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.0 %

LBRDK stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 458,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $110.19.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

