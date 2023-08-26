Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises 0.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.85. 1,978,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.