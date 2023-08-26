Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $24.22 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,027 shares during the period. Black Knight accounts for 7.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Black Knight worth $24,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,813,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,985,000 after buying an additional 2,716,470 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 41.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,580,000 after buying an additional 1,617,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,439,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,155,000 after buying an additional 3,760,175 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after buying an additional 117,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.51. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $74.96.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $368.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.17 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

