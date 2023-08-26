Critical Comparison: Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) versus Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.72, meaning that its share price is 572% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Digihost Technology and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.10%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $13.54, indicating a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

1.2% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -122.85% -30.48% -25.07% Runway Growth Finance 44.39% 12.35% 6.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digihost Technology and Runway Growth Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.19 million 1.16 $4.33 million ($0.86) -1.14 Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.79 $32.25 million $1.60 8.02

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Digihost Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

