Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stake Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.01% of Crocs worth $78,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $95.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.94 per share, with a total value of $200,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,364.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

