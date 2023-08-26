Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Releases Earnings Results

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $40.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Free Report) by 482.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

