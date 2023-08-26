Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Head to Head Comparison

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $908,499.00 30.18 -$15.45 million ($1.88) -0.76 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$81.19 million ($0.77) -0.14

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

23.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Axcella Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Axcella Health 0 2 2 0 2.50

Axcella Health has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 4,672.73%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -2,078.30% -1,706.53% -352.00% Axcella Health N/A -3,888.62% -259.91%

Summary

Axcella Health beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

