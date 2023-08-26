CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 440,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on CytoMed Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.
