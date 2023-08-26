DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on GMS (NYSE:GMS)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GMS’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

GMS stock opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,949.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,446,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717,270 shares of company stock valued at $115,788,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GMS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GMS by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

