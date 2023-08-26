Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the July 31st total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Daiichi Sankyo in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DSNKY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. 40,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,082. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

