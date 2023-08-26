Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $302,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,272 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Shares of DHR opened at $255.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $294.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

