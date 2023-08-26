Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 51.0% in August

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.3734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.10. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 822.22%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Featured Stories

