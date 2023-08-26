Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.64.

Shares of DAR opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,403.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,403.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

