Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Datatec Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Get Datatec alerts:

Datatec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

Datatec Company Profile

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.