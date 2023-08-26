Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

Dawson Geophysical stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 3,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 22.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

About Dawson Geophysical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dawson Geophysical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

