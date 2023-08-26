De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 51,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGMLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on De Grey Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on De Grey Mining in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

De Grey Mining Price Performance

About De Grey Mining

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

