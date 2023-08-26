Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DBCCF remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

