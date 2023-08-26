Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DBCCF remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
About Decibel Cannabis
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.