Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQR) Short Interest Down 90.8% in August

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the July 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

DMAQR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 13,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

