DeepOnion (ONION) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.61

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $0.61 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00164827 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00051296 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00022946 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00027688 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003828 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

