DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0244 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.53 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00161387 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00052490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00022986 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027649 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003774 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 359.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

